Oklahoma City Police Investigating Early Morning Shooting In SE OKC

Friday, February 18th 2022, 6:25 pm

Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage and new details on an early morning shooting that left a man injured and neighbors stunned.

A neighbor, Royce Dunn, said he was home watching TV when he heard gunshots. He ran downstairs and saw that the man living right in front of his home was shot.

He called OKC police when he found his neighbor shot in the leg and the victim's girlfriend in tears.

“The lady was crying, so I went to go check and see if everybody was okay. He was ambulatory, but they did take him to the hospital in an ambulance, but he was able to walk. He was definitely in significant pain,” Dunn said.

The victim suffered non-life-threatening injuries. Police said when they spoke to several witnesses when they arrived on scene.

“There were three unknown persons that had left shortly after the gunshots,” Sgt. Dillon Quirk said.

“I didn't see them leave the house, but I saw them getting in the vehicle before they left. It was a four-wheel drive pick-up that had been jacked up off the ground,” Dunn said.

Police said the victim was not forthcoming with information. In their report, there was a ‘bullet size hole in the door.’

They also noticed 'the door frame and deadbolt were broken and appeared to have been forced open.'

Dunn said he's lived in the neighborhood for around five years, and this isn't common. He said people are usually shooting in the area when they're celebrating the holidays.

“There's a few of the neighbors that like to fire their pistols into the ground instead of using fireworks,” Dunn said.

No arrests have been made and no suspects have been identified. If you have any information, you're asked to call police.



