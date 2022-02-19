Surrey Hills Sees String Of Home & Car Burglaries

Friday, February 18th 2022, 6:23 pm

Residents of Surrey Hills said they've been experiencing consecutive home break-ins and car burglaries for the past year. However, it was only a few days ago when police caught a suspect.

Last weekend, resident Brad Armstrong was at a bachelor party, when his wife told him there was a burglar trying to get into her car. She sent him the surveillance video.

"It was very emotional. I was very worried about my wife being that far away from her," Armstrong said. "The fear I had, seeing someone trying to get in our stuff."

He rushed home and called the police. The man was then arrested, and the couple filed a police report.

Police said they've received multiple calls about similar occurrences, with the same suspect seen trying to get into other vehicles.

"When the officer arrived, we located the suspect wearing the same clothing that he had been shown in the video by one of the owners," Captain Valerie Little John of the Oklahoma City Police Department said. "The suspect also had drugs on him."

The Armstrongs believe there is more than one suspect involved in these burglaries.

"We do believe there are probably more suspects involved in some way." Captain Littlejohn said. "It's being investigated right now."

Shanna Armstrong said she is relieved a suspect was arrested and she advises other families to stay vigilant.

"We got cameras all over our house, that's how we were able to see he was coming through motion detectors," Shanna Armstrong said. "We are definitely not leaving our kids at home at night."