Massage Parlor Employee Taken Into Custody After Undercover Operation

Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:12 pm

A woman's intuition over a strange text from a massage parlor leads to an undercover operation by police.

Kasey Trimble said she went into a massage parlor for an appointment and was taken off guard when an employee made sexual advances.

“It’s not something where you can just go and get the knots worked out of your shoulder,” she said.

Trimble said she called Balance Massage for an appointment when they hung up and texted her instead.

“With hearts and roses and ‘thank you for calling did you want to schedule a massage’ we offer these kinds of techniques so on and so forth,” she said.

Despite the odd initial interaction, they had good reviews online, so she decided to go to the appointment.

“Straight out the gate her phrasing to me was ‘how are you, you are very pretty do you want a massage or I have a very nice man in the back who will have sex with you and make you feel even better if that is something that you like’,” said Trimble.

On a hunch she got Bethany police involved who decide to call in help from the Oklahoma City Police Department.

“It leads me to believe that too many people have followed through if that is their initial response when you walk in the door,” she said.

“Our VICE Unit had received a complaint of illegal services going on at a massage parlor in that area,” said Dillon Quirk, with the Oklahoma City Police Department.

In a police report OCPD said their undercover detective purchased a massage when the suspect “negotiated another price for sexual services.”

“Your gut isn’t going to lead you wrong. If you go into a situation and it doesn’t feel right, then speak up,” said Trimble.

“One arrest was made on an employee in that business,” said Quirk.

News 9 reached out to the business, and they did not want to make a comment. OCPD said the suspect was taken into custody and released pending further investigation.







