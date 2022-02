Friday, February 18th 2022, 5:01 pm

By: News 9

Crews Respond To Injury Accident On Eastbound I-40, Traffic Slowed

Crews are responding to an injury accident involving a semi at the junction near I-40 & I-35.

The accident is in the eastbound lanes of I-40 at the Ft. Smith junction.

Two lanes of I-40 remain open but traffic is moving slow in the area.

This is a developing story.