Friday, February 18th 2022, 4:46 pm

By: News 9

Crews reponded to a multi-vehicle collision Friday afternoon.

The collision was reported on Interstate 40 westbound between Czech Hall Road and Garth Brooks Boulevard in Yukon.

All three westbound lanes were shut down.

The motorcycle driver was taken to a local hospital treated and released. The passenger on the motorcycle was taken to a hospital in Yukon. She was admitted in critical condition.

This is a developing story.