Friday, February 18th 2022, 2:59 pm

By: News 9

The northbound lanes of I-35 near Wynnewood have reopened after a semi crash Friday afternoon.

According to DPS, the truck blew a tire causing it to leave the roadway. It rolled over 1 and a half times coming to a rest on the roof.

The driver was pinned for about 45 minutes as the Pauls Valley Fire Department worked to free him.

He was taken to OU Med and admitted in stable condition.