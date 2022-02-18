OKCPS Expands COVID-19 Testing For Student And Staff Families

Friday, February 18th 2022, 1:52 pm

Starting Monday, families of OKCPS staff and students can come to Taft Stadium and Moses Miller Stadium for COVID-19 testing.

Both are open every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m.

OKCPS said it's been looking at ways to include families in the testing pool for some time and now funding through a new grant is making it possible.

Starting Monday, household family members of students and staff can get a COVID-19 test free-of-charge.

OKCPS has this grant through the end of the school year, so they will continue to test as long as people are using them.

They do accept walk-ins, but the district prefers people make an appointment.

The district also has a testing site at their Student Services building Wednesday-Friday from 1-4 p.m.



