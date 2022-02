Friday, February 18th 2022, 12:07 pm

By: News 9

Man Arrested With Charges Of Assault And Kidnapping In Norman

A man is behind bars after being accused of holding a woman hostage with a butcher knife.

Tracy McCullar caught officer's attention when he was driving down I-35 in Cleveland County the wrong way.

Once stopped, authorities found a woman in his car that he was holding hostage and threatening to kill.

McCullar faces charges of kidnapping and assault and battery with a deadly weapon, according to the Norman Transcript.