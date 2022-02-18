Silver Alert Canceled For El Reno Woman, 68-Year-Old Found Safe

Friday, February 18th 2022, 11:28 am

By: News 9

Update (As of 11:09 a.m. Feb. 18): Olson-Kizer was found safely and returned home in good health.

--------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

A silver alert was issued Friday morning for a missing woman in El Reno.

According to authorities, 68-year-old Larena Lynne Olson-Kizer was last known to be driving to work around 4:45 Friday morning.

Olson-Kizer was last seen wearing a purple coat and dark jeans.

According to police, Olson-Kizer is a cancer survivor and has grey hair and hazel eyes.





This is a developing story. Stay with News 9 as more information becomes available.