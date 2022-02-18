TSA Finds About $10,000 ‘Hidden Inside’ Slow Cooker At Boston Logan Airport

Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:28 am

By: CBS News

Airport security made an unusual find at Boston Logan airport Thursday morning: cash stuffed inside a slow cooker. As CBS Boston reports, TSA said about $10,000 was "hidden inside" the cooking device.

"Not sure why the passenger decided to hide money in a slow cooker, but @MassStatePolice eventually cleared the passenger and the money," the TSA media spokesperson for New England tweeted.

The TSA said there are no rules against bringing cash through security, but detection of "bulk currency" is brought to the attention of local police.

The woman ended up missing her flight while being cleared by State Police, but she was able to rebook her trip to New York.

