Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:06 am

By: News 9

The owner of Florence's Restaurant near Northeast 23rd and Prospect is Oklahoma's first and only James Beard Foundation Award winner.

Florence Jones Kemp was among six recipients of the foundation's 2022 awards, which is similar to the Oscars for the food industry.

The restaurant opened 70 years ago and remains family-owned. Florence's is known for its comfort food.