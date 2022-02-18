Damage From 5-Alarm Apartment Fire Forces Ellison Hotel Closure

Friday, February 18th 2022, 10:05 am

By: News 9

The new Ellison Hotel is closed due to smoke and heat damage from last week's five-alarm apartment fire next door.

Damage is still being assessed at the hotel, which opened about two months ago across the street from The Canton apartments near Northwest 63rd Street and North Western Avenue.

The hotel's owner said it was fully booked when the fire started. All the guests had to relocate to other hotels.

The Oklahoma City Fire Department is still investigating what caused the apartment complex to catch on fire.











