Clear Skies & Frosty Morning Lead Into Warm Weekend

Winds are light Friday morning with clear skies, which means a very cold and frosty start to the day.
On Friday afternoon, highs will climb into the 40s and 50s.
Look for a clear and cold Friday night.
The weekend looks beautiful with sunny skies and a south breeze.
Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s and highs Sunday will see the 60s and 70s.
We are tracking a prolonged arctic blast next week, and the potential for another winter storm.
This one could bring heavy freezing rain and then snow.
The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 will keep you updated.