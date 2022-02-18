Clear Skies & Frosty Morning Lead Into Warm Weekend

Friday, February 18th 2022, 6:57 am

Winds are light Friday morning with clear skies, which means a very cold and frosty start to the day.

On Friday afternoon, highs will climb into the 40s and 50s.

Look for a clear and cold Friday night.

The weekend looks beautiful with sunny skies and a south breeze.

Highs Saturday will be in the 50s and 60s and highs Sunday will see the 60s and 70s.

We are tracking a prolonged arctic blast next week, and the potential for another winter storm.

This one could bring heavy freezing rain and then snow.

The Oklahoma Weather Experts at News 9 will keep you updated.