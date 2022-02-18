×
Watch Live: President Biden Provides Update On Russia-Ukraine
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Friday, February 18th 2022, 6:39 am
By:
Jed Castles
Jed's Friday School Day Forecast
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Friday Afternoon Forecast
Justin Rudicel
Meteorologist Justin Rudicel has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Friday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 18, 2022.
Friday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 Meteorologist Jed Castles has a look at your Friday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 18, 2022.
Thursday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Congressional High School Art Competition Showcases Talented Oklahoma Teens
Alex Cameron
An annual springtime tradition in the nation's capital will soon be upon us: not as time-honored as the Cherry Blossom Festival, but certainly as meaningful to those who participate is the Congressional High School Art Competition.
‘I Hate This Sport!’: Rage, Teen Tears And Olympic Collapse
Associated Press
After one of the most dramatic nights in their sport’s history, Russia’s trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future.
US Paves Way For Resumption Of Mexico Avocado Exports
Associated Press
The U.S. Embassy announced Friday that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume.
Kim Potter Sentenced To 2 Years In Daunte Wright’s Death
Associated Press
Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
‘I Hate This Sport!’: Rage, Teen Tears And Olympic Collapse
Associated Press
After one of the most dramatic nights in their sport’s history, Russia’s trio of teenage figure skating stars each enter an uncertain future.
US Paves Way For Resumption Of Mexico Avocado Exports
Associated Press
The U.S. Embassy announced Friday that Washington is lifting a ban on inspections of Mexican avocados, freeing the way for exports to resume.
Kim Potter Sentenced To 2 Years In Daunte Wright’s Death
Associated Press
Kim Potter, the former suburban Minneapolis police officer who said she confused her handgun for her Taser when she fatally shot Daunte Wright, was sentenced Friday to two years in prison.
FDA Warns Of Possibly Tainted Baby Formula
CBS News
Abbott voluntarily recalled several of its baby formula products after four infants reportedly got sick. The powder formulas were distributed across the country, and possibly exported to other countries, the Food and Drug Administration said.
Pet Of The Week: Charlie & Mocho The Beagle Mix Bros
David Prock
It's Friday and that means it's time for our pet of the week. This week we have 2 brothers Charlie and Mocho.
