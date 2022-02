Friday, February 18th 2022, 5:51 am

By: News 9

Oklahoma City police say a woman is recovering after being shot in the leg on Friday morning.

According to police, the shooting happened just after midnight near Southeast 29th and Santa Fe.

Investigators believe that the shooting was a drive-by and say there is currently no information regarding a suspect.

According to police, the woman's injuries are not life-threatening and she is expected to recover.