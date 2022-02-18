Former Oklahoma County Jailer Accused Of Pepper Spraying Inmates ‘Without Justifiable Reason’ 

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 10:22 pm

A former detention officer at Oklahoma County’s jail has been charged with three misdemeanor crimes after an alleged incident involving two inmates.

Administrators of the Oklahoma County Detention Center fired Jalon Warmsley, 22, on February 9 after learning of allegations that he pepper-sprayed two employees.

The Oklahoma County District Attorney’s office accused Warmsley of using the spray “unjustifiably.” The office charged Warmsley with two counts of cruelty to a prisoner and one count of assault and battery.

News 9 was unable to contact Warmsley for a comment Thursday.

Curtis Whittington, a peace officer with the Oklahoma County Criminal Justice Authority, wrote that security cameras showed Warmsley opening the cell housing inmates Felix Martinez and Scotty Shaw.

“Without justifiable reason, Warmsley reopened the cell door, sprayed both inmates with OC Spray, and shut the door,” Whittington wrote in an affidavit. “Both inmates had to stay inside their cells for several hours before they were pulled to work in the kitchen as inmate workers.”

The next day, Warmsley allegedly grabbed one of the inmates and “slammed” him against a wall in the presence of another jail officer, Whittington wrote.

Jail Administrator Greg Williams said his staff acted immediately after learning of the alleged incident.

“The vast majority of our staff are hardworking, dedicated professionals,” Williams said in a statement. “When an employee ignores the rules and regulations of our facility and common decency, we act.”







