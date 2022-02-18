Car Dealership Committed To Helping Residents In Winter Weather

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 6:20 pm

We all know it, winter weather will shut travel down, but sometimes we have needs that force us out of the house.

“Up here in Perry the roads were truly treacherous they were not safe,” said Jared Cunningham co-owner of Seth Wadley in Perry.

It all started with last February’s winter storm when Cunningham called his employees into work.

“So, we sort of, to be completely candid, ran out of things to do that I could come up with that were business oriented,” said Cunningham.

While keeping an eye on the weather he realized a problem.

“It just hit me that there were a lot of folks out there in the community that weren’t as fortunate as we are, from an access to the type of vehicle that makes treacherous roadways like that safe,” said Cunningham.

So, he had his workers call customers just to see if there was anything they needed.

“Most of the people that responded to those phone calls said, you know I could really use a ride,” said Cunningham.

The response prompted a Facebook post which generated more requests.

“It was taking older ladies to the grocery store to get groceries, who were sort of cut off from the world and unable to do that form themselves,” said Cunningham.

They even delivered groceries, took pets to the vet, delivered generators to residents with no power, took residents to and from work, and took them to doctor appointments.

Sarah Langford found out about the service through her doctor.

“I have really low vision, so leaving the house is a very big thing for me, and so being able to call them, to help me get to the store, to help me get to the pharmacy, to help me do anything. Just knowing I have a friend in the community it opens doors for me like no other,” said Langford.

“At the end of the day, if a customer has a need that we are capable of meeting we do the very best we can to do that for them,” said Cunningham.

As much as they like the winter weather, this is really more about keeping the residents safe and making sure they have the things they need.

They are committed to the service anytime Perry or the surrounding cities have a crisis.



