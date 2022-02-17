Closings
Thursday Evening Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 17th 2022, 5:43 pm
By:
David Payne
Thursday Evening Forecast
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Thursday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 18, 2022.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 18, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Thursday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Friday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 18, 2022.
Wednesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
News 9 Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your Wednesday evening forecast.
Wednesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Wednesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 15, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
New York Judge Says Former President Trump Must Testify In Business Practices Investigation
News On 6
A New York Judge rules former President Donald Trump and two of his children must testify in the state's civil investigation into his business practices.
Senate Sends Biden Bill Averting Federal Shutdown
Associated Press
The Senate has sent President Joe Biden a bill averting a weekend government shutdown. The measure will keep agencies afloat through March 11.
