Truckers Hold Their Ground Despite Threats Of Crackdown

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 2:20 pm

By: Associated Press

Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions aren't budging and bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown.

The nearly three-week faceoff in Ottawa seems to be escalating as busloads of officers arrived Thursday near Parliament Hill. Protesters have besieged Ottawa for nearly three weeks in a demonstration that shaken Canada’s reputation for civility and rule-following.

Work crews also started erecting fences outside Parliament, and police are handing out warnings. Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau told Parliament on Thursday morning that it's time for the illegal and dangerous activities to stop.