Congressional Members Threaten Sanctions Against Russia If It Invades Ukraine

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 12:46 pm

With Russia’s military presence along the Ukrainian border showing no sign of diminishing, members of Congress are intent on sending an unambiguous warning to President Vladimir Putin that crippling sanctions will be coming if he invades his neighbor.

President Joe Biden and high-ranking members of his administration have said as much in direct talks with their Russian counterparts, but Republican Senators believe those messages fall short of the deterrent action that’s needed.

“What we are recommending is primary and secondary sanctions on them,” said Sen. James Lankford (R-OK) in an interview Wednesday, “so not just where Russians do business with United States, but anyone who does business with Russia also gets those sanctions — it sends a clear signal worldwide that if you want to do business with Russia or you can do business with America, but you can’t do both.”

On Tuesday, Senate leadership issued a bipartisan statement of support for Ukraine, but so far Majority Leader Chuck Schumer has not moved actual sanctions legislation, with Democrats and Republicans unable to agree on the specifics.

Oklahoma’s Own Alex Cameron will have more coming up tonight on News 9 at 5 p.m. and News On 6 at 6 p.m.