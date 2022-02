Thursday, February 17th 2022, 12:19 pm

By: News 9

1 Person Injured, Another In Custody Following Shooting In Norman

The Cleveland County Sheriff's Office and the Norman Police Department responded to a shooting at a mobile home late Thursday morning.

Authorities said both agencies arrived at the scene around 11:45 a.m. at a mobile home near Southeast 149th Street and South Anderson Road.

A man was reportedly shot in the chest. The victim was taken to a local hospital via ambulance in stable condition.

The female shooter was taken into custody.

This is a developing story.