×
Watch Live: News 9 At 5
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@6PM
LIVE
NOW
27°
Feels like 11°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 17th 2022, 8:26 am
By:
News 9
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
OKLAHOMA CITY -
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 6 a.m. newscast now.
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 6 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 6 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
View More Stories
More Like This
News 9 6 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 6 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 noon newscast now.
News 9 9 a.m. Newscast (Feb. 17)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 17, 2022 9 a.m. newscast now.
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9
News 9 6 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9
News 9 10 P.M. Newscast (Feb 16)
News 9 Noon Newscast (Feb. 16)
News 9
Watch News 9's Feb. 16, 2022 noon newscast now.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Protestors, Priests Gather For Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Reagan Ledbetter
A group of protestors and priests were outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, opposing the execution of Gilbert Postelle. They said killing isn’t justice.
Protestors, Priests Gather For Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Reagan Ledbetter
A group of protestors and priests were outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, opposing the execution of Gilbert Postelle. They said killing isn’t justice.
The Call Up: Winter Olympics, Tulsa Olympian & More
Jonathan Huskey
The Winter Olympics are almost finished with the closing ceremony on Sunday. The US sits in 3rd place in the medal count with 21 total medals with eight of those being gold. Jonathan Huskey joined us at 4 to talk about this year's games.
The Call Up: Winter Olympics, Tulsa Olympian & More
Jonathan Huskey
The Winter Olympics are almost finished with the closing ceremony on Sunday. The US sits in 3rd place in the medal count with 21 total medals with eight of those being gold. Jonathan Huskey joined us at 4 to talk about this year's games.
Inside Report On The Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Brian Dorman
News on 6's Storme Jones was selected as a media witness to the execution of Gilbert Postelle. He joins News On 6 at 4 to discuss his experience and the process of what happened inside the death chamber.
Inside Report On The Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Brian Dorman
News on 6's Storme Jones was selected as a media witness to the execution of Gilbert Postelle. He joins News On 6 at 4 to discuss his experience and the process of what happened inside the death chamber.
Execution Of Gilbert Postelle Carried Out 'Without Incident' Says State Officials
News On 6
Oklahoma executed its second person of 2022 on Thursday. Gilbert Postelle was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. He was put to death for the murders of four people at a Del City home in 2005.
Execution Of Gilbert Postelle Carried Out 'Without Incident' Says State Officials
News On 6
Oklahoma executed its second person of 2022 on Thursday. Gilbert Postelle was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. He was put to death for the murders of four people at a Del City home in 2005.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Protestors, Priests Gather For Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Reagan Ledbetter
A group of protestors and priests were outside of the Oklahoma State Penitentiary, opposing the execution of Gilbert Postelle. They said killing isn’t justice.
The Call Up: Winter Olympics, Tulsa Olympian & More
Jonathan Huskey
The Winter Olympics are almost finished with the closing ceremony on Sunday. The US sits in 3rd place in the medal count with 21 total medals with eight of those being gold. Jonathan Huskey joined us at 4 to talk about this year's games.
Inside Report On The Execution Of Gilbert Postelle
Brian Dorman
News on 6's Storme Jones was selected as a media witness to the execution of Gilbert Postelle. He joins News On 6 at 4 to discuss his experience and the process of what happened inside the death chamber.
Execution Of Gilbert Postelle Carried Out 'Without Incident' Says State Officials
News On 6
Oklahoma executed its second person of 2022 on Thursday. Gilbert Postelle was pronounced dead at 10:14 a.m. He was put to death for the murders of four people at a Del City home in 2005.
How American Cash For Canada Protests Could Sway US Politics
Associated Press
About 44 percent of the nearly $10 million in donations to a campaign to support the protesters came from U.S. donors, according to an Associated Press analysis of leaked files.
Truckers Hold Their Ground Despite Threats Of Crackdown
Associated Press
Hundreds of truckers clogging the streets of Canada's capital city in a protest against COVID-19 restrictions aren't budging and bracing for what could be a possible police crackdown.
View More Stories