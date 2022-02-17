×
WATCH: Lacey Swope's 5 A.M. Winter Storm Update
Join the conversation (
)
Thursday, February 17th 2022, 5:24 am
By:
News 9
WATCH: Lacey Swope's 5 a.m. Winter Storm Update
OKLAHOMA CITY -
News 9 Meteorologist Lacey Swope has an update on a winter storm moving across Oklahoma.
