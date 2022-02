Thursday, February 17th 2022, 5:07 am

By: News 9

Firefighters are on the scene of a blaze that broke out at a roofing company near Southwest 15th and Agnew on Thursday morning.

Crews say it started as a smoke investigation before they discovered flames that appeared to have been burning for a while.

Currently, it is unclear how the fire broke out.





This is a developing story, stay with News 9 for the latest updates.