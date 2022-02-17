Most Oklahomans Have Power Restored Following Storms

Thursday, February 17th 2022, 1:52 pm

By: News 9

More Than 1,000 Oklahomans Remain In The Dark Following Storms

More than 1,000 power outages were reported after a round of overnight storms swept through the metro early Thursday morning.

By the early afternoon, most residents have had their power restored statewide.

As of 1:50 p.m. Thursday, 390 Oklahomans are without power according to outage information provided by OCE, OG&E and PSO.

There were around 4,364 customers were without power at its peak earlier Thursday morning.

It is unclear what caused the outages or how long the repairs are expected to take.

Most affected homes are in the northwest part of the state but now more outages have spread to parts of central, southern and northeastern Oklahoma.



