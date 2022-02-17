Gu Posts Top Score In Halfpipe Qualifying

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 9:15 pm

By: Associated Press

Eileen Gu recorded the top score not once but twice in a competitive ski halfpipe qualifier as she chases her third medal at the Beijing Games.

The standout American-born freestyle skier who represents China already has a gold from big air and a silver from slopestyle. She’s bidding to become the first action-sports athlete to capture three medals at the same Winter Games.

Gu played it safe in the first of her two runs and still scored a 93.75. Hardly content, she went even bigger on her final run and scored a 95.50 on what was a crisp morning at the Genting Snow Park. Rachael Karker of Canada was in second position and Estonia’s Kelly Sildaru in third. Brita Sigourney was in eighth position, one of three Americans to make the top 12 for Friday’s final.



