Paycom CEO Cites Personal Experience In Support Of 'Hope Lodge'

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 7:29 pm

By: News 9

It was a major milestone Wednesday for the new Chad Richison Hope Lodge for cancer patients.

Paycom's CEO signed the beam for the topping-off ceremony, signaling the completion of the building's frame. Once complete, the building will provide 34 guest suites for families traveling to Oklahoma City for treatment.

"I myself have had experiences in going through the process of fighting health concerns. I spent 45 days at Johns Hopkins in 2007, so I know what it's like to be away from family, to have to travel," Richison said.

