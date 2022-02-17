Chad Richison Hope Lodge To Provide Support For Cancer Patients, Families

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 6:41 pm

The Chad Richison Hope Lodge on Northeast 7th Street and Philips Avenue is a game-changer for cancer patients traveling to Oklahoma City for treatment.

“So, what Hope Lodge will do is allow people who are coming into the city to not have decide, ‘Am I going to pay my mortgage or am I going to be able to pay for a hotel while I’m getting my cancer treatment?’” said Michelle Fair, with The American Cancer Society.

The cost of staying in hotels for treatment can add up quickly for families.

“Standard lodging cost can be between $3,000 and $5,000 for these cancer patients, so a lot of folks can’t afford lodging and a hotel. We’ve even heard of people sleeping in their cars in between treatments in the hospital parking lots,” said Fair.

Hope Lodge will have 34 suites for patients and caregivers. It also brings cancer families together for support.

“Hope Lodge really embodies a spirit of community we have cancer patients connect with each other they make lifelong friendships,” said Fair.

Tammy Padgett is a cancer survivor and knows firsthand what a place like this means.

“I took chemo with a lot of people that did not have the luxury of being close by,” said Padgett.

Padgett took treatments with a patient from Sulphur who couldn’t afford a hotel for every treatment.

“He told me he knew the location of every bathroom between here and south Oklahoma because he was so sick from his symptoms,” said Padgett.

The Chad Richison Hope Lodge is expected to open this fall. Wednesday was the topping-off ceremony.





“We raise the last ceremonial beam of the structure, sort of one of those milestone moments and markers and they’ll start doing all the internal pieces and turn over the keys so we can start helping our fellow Oklahomans,” said Fair.

Such a needed place, built especially for Oklahomans.

“One cancer survivor said the cancer treatment facility saved his body, but Hope Lodge saved his soul,” said Fair.



