OCCC's New President Is Making History

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 5:18 pm

As the new president of Oklahoma City Community College, Dr. Mautra Jones said her goal is to provide students with the best opportunities and to inspire many others to know they are worthy of those opportunities.

Dr. Jones is a woman that wears many hats at home and in the workplace.

She's Oklahoma's 2021 Mom of the Year, a member of multiple organizations and now the 11th president of Oklahoma City Community College.

“The first thing that I plan to do when I get there is listen. I need to really delve deeper into the campus community and all aspects of the institution,” Dr. Jones said.

With her new title as president comes a few milestones in Oklahoma history. She is the first black woman to serve as president at the college or any higher learning educational institution in Oklahoma, other than a HBCU.

She said accolades are just the cherry on top.

“As someone who comes from very, very humble beginnings, I understand the realities of what people from humble beginnings face and a lot of the challenges and obstacles, and how people look at you differently. While I’m making history and I’m proud to make history I look at it as I'm being of service,” Dr. Jones said.

She said she's been able to combat those challenges with education.

She's never been one to shy away from a problem. She said she was always taught to be a leader.

“It started with me watching my grandmother and her willingness to serve our community. She served at the hospital, she served at church, the community had different initiatives at the community center and all sorts of things," she said.

Dr. Jones will take office March 1st. She hopes her new position will inspire other people of color.

“I hope that people can see themselves in me certainly the youth. I work so hard to serve and I just absolutely love and adore because they’re out future,” she said.