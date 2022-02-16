A Police Pursuit Leads To A Stolen Car Crash In Jones

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 5:30 pm

A police pursuit through Jones turns into a fiery scene when the suspect vehicle crashes after flying through an intersection.

Corporal Drake Davis, with the Jones Police Department tells News 9 he saw an improper tag on a jeep driving by, so he pulled him over and when he realized the car had been stolen, the driver took off.

"Went east on Britton Road and then he turned and went south on Henney Road," said Davis. At that time speeds got close to 100 miles-per-hour."

The pursuit came to an end at Northeast 63rd and Henney as 44-year-old Travis Revell ran a stop sign and crashed in a ditch.

Davis was then able to arrest him at the scene. The Jeep was eventually pulled from the ditch and searched.

"There was drug paraphernalia found and several stolen identities," Davis said. "Being social security cards, birth certificates, credit cards, and other items, as well as check making software."

Revell was arrested on complaints of the unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, felony eluding, identity theft, and other traffic charges. He was hospitalized for his injuries.

Davis says situations like this can be hectic.

"You still have to pay attention to what's going on all around you," said Davis. "As well as you're calling out your location on the radio, you're trying to watch out for traffic conditions, seeing if anyone is walking out on the roadway."

Davis says thankfully no one else was hurt during the chase.