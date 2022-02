Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 10:38 pm

By: News 9

A winter storm warning is now in effect for Harper, Woods, Alfalfa, Kay, Ellis, Woodward, Major, Garfield and Dewey County until 6 p.m. Thursday.

This will be a major winter storm for northern OK where blowing and drifting snow is likely.

Our team of trackers will be out and will bring updates statewide through the entire event.