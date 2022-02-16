Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 4:12 pm

OKC Police Looking For Suspect After An Attempted Kidnapping

Oklahoma City police are looking for a suspect that they said tried to kidnap a woman last week.

The man was caught on camera at an apartment complex near Northwest 122nd and Pennsylvania Avenue. Police are warning residents in the area to always stay aware of their surroundings.

“It’s dark, it’s early in the morning,” said Sergeant Dillon Quirk, Oklahoma City Police Department.

Police released security video from the Indigo Apartments after a 23-year-old woman was nearly abducted. The victim was walking to her mailbox when she noticed a dark-colored SUV parked at an exit.

“She was leery and observant of the vehicle that was parked near the exit gate,” said Quirk.

What she did not know was the suspect left the SUV and was walking around in the area. He came back into the camera’s view and followed the victim out of the camera's sight.

The victim told officers she was wearing headphones and did not realize the man was behind her.

“At some point an unknown person came up from behind the victim,” said Quirk, “Placed their hand around the victim’s neck.”

The woman reported that the suspect told her she was going to get in his car. She refused and police said she fought off the would-be kidnapper.

“She was able to break away during a physical altercation,” said Quirk. “Run and call 911.”

The suspect ran back to his car and left the complex. Police think he could try again.

“We want to get people talking about it,” said Quirk. “We want to ultimately take this person off the street before the opportunity rises again for the suspect.”

Call Oklahoma City Crime Stoppers tip line at (405) 235-7300 if you know anything about the suspect in the video.