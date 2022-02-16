Black Chamber Of Commerce Lends Hand To OKC Metro Businesses

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 1:11 pm

The OKC Black Chamber of Commerce empowers Black and minority-owned businesses and are continuing to be a growing part of the Oklahoma City community.

Black Chamber of Commerce executive director Joanne M. Davis wants to empower and unite the community by giving young men and women a chance to succeed.

"We are an integral part of our communities," Davis said. "We hope to be a catalyst of initiating those resources. People willing to help and letting people know where to go.’

The Black chamber has been around for years giving minority and Black-owned businesses a chance to get their feet on the ground and get the help they need.

"There is a revitalization going on. A lot of people who are starting businesses all over this city,” Davis said.

If you would like to support one of these businesses, visit their website here.