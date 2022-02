Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 9:24 am

By: News 9

Fire Officials Say Oklahoma Is On High Alert For Wildfires

Oklahoma is on high alert Wednesday for wildfires because of strong winds.

Firefighters are urging everyone to be careful doing anything outside that could cause a fire to break out.

Be careful if you're going to be out grilling and make sure you dispose of the coals correctly.

If you smoke, never throw your cigarette butts out the window.