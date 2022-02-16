Oklahoma House Democratic Caucus To List Their 2022 Legislative Goals

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 8:08 am

State House Democrats are planning to announce their top priorities for this legislative session Wednesday at the state capitol.

The House of Representatives is split between 82 Republicans and 18 Democrats. However, there still several things the minority party would like to accomplish.

Their priority list includes education, which includes recruiting teachers and making teacher salaries more competitive.

Democrats would also like to improve government transparency overall as well as ending sales tax on groceries.

"We think that it is far past time to focus on the most regressive tax in the state, the one that hits working families the hardest. That is the sales tax," House minority leader Emily Virgin said.

Before this legislative session began, more than 3,000 bills were filed. It's expected that approximately five percent of the 3,000 will become law.

Virgin said it's important to take all of them seriously this election year and to closely watch what happens during the legislative session.

The House Democratic Caucus will have more on their priorities at 10 a.m. Wednesday at the state capitol.