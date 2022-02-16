Links Mentioned On Feb. 16, 2022

Wednesday, February 16th 2022, 3:07 am

Oklahoma Historical Society Hosts Living History Education Day

The Oklahoma Historical Society is hosting a Living History Education Day on March 3rd from 9 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. at the historic Fort Towson.

People will get to see reenactments of the time period from 1824 through the 1870s and much more.

The event is free but reservations are required.

For more information or to register contact John Davis at jdavis@okhistory.org or (580)-873-2634.

For more information on the Oklahoma Historical Society, Click Here.








