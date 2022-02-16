Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 9:18 pm

By: Sylvia Corkill

Oklahoma City Police Release Body Cam Footage Of Chase That Ended In A Crash

Oklahoma City Police released body cam footage showing the end of a chase earlier this month.

The officer involved shot towards a suspect but missed.

Just minutes after the speeding suspects refused to stop, the officer located the vehicle.

After finding the suspect’s vehicle crashed in a pile of dirt near NW 122nd and County Line Rd, the officer exited her patrol car.

One second later she fired her gun.

“She perceived a threat at which time she fired one shot,” said Oklahoma City Police Captain Valerie Littlejohn.

In the video you can see the officer's gun recoil, go out of frame and then return.

The officer is then heard inquiring about a possible passenger.

The passenger then complied with the officer’s orders.

The officer ordered the suspects to remain where they were.

Backup arrived just minutes later.

The suspects are then seen walking backwards toward officers.

“The occupants of the car were taken into custody, interviewed by police and ultimately released pending further investigation,” said Littlejohn.

No one was injured during the shooting. The officer remains on paid administrative leave.



