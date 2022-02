Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 8:38 pm

By: News 9

Police: Man Stabbed Woman, Fled The Scene In NE Oklahoma City

A man has stabbed a woman in a domestic situation on 700 Northeast 122nd Street at The Links Apartments, police said.

The suspect has fled the scene, according to police.

Police say the suspect might still be in the complex.

Police are setting up a perimeter and have K-9s coming to the scene.

Two children were taken by the suspect but they were found at the complex, stated police.

Police are looking for the suspect.

This is a developing story...