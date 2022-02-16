Families Mourn The Deaths Of 2 People Killed On Valentine's Day

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 6:19 pm

Two families are mourning the loss of their loved ones who were killed on Valentine’s Day. Oklahoma City police said a man and woman were found shot to death inside a car near Northwest 10th and Portland Avenue.

Investigators identified the victims on Tuesday as 40-year-old Raymond Paddyaker and 30-year-old Kayla Yates. The woman’s brother said she was killed two days before her birthday.

“When I woke up yesterday, I didn’t know I would have to do this today,” said Nic Hamilton, victim’s brother.

Hamilton lives only blocks from where his sister was shot and killed. He said he even drove past the scene Monday morning along with several other people who had business in the area.

“It was quite scary,” said Christine Allen, witness. “I was afraid to get out of my care because I didn’t know what was going on.”

Neither did Hamilton, at least not until later in the day.

“I don’t know what you do to deserve that,” said Hamilton. “My sister definitely wasn’t involved in anything that would permit something like this to happen to her.”

Hamilton said Yates was one of 20 siblings and she had five children. He said she always had a smile and a joke.

“They took somebody’s mother away from them,” said Hamilton. “They took somebody’s child away.”

Her sudden death will be felt on a much larger scale.

“As Indigenous people, we’ve all been taught to lift each other up in times like this,” said Hamilton. “No matter if you knew the person or not.”

Investigators continue to piece together the events that led up to the shooting and why. Several people were detained from a mobile home park where the shooting happened, but police have not made any arrests.

“Just anybody who might know anything please come forward,” said Hamilton. “Tell us, help us, something.”

Hamilton said he knew the man his sister was with but did not know the nature of their relationship.

Anyone with information about the shooting can call the homicide tip line at (405) 297-1200.



