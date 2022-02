Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 4:51 pm

By: News 9

With the pandemic keeping kids at home and online, kids have easier access to sexually explicit material at a younger age.

Statistics show the average age for first time exposure to pornographic material is 11.

News 9's Robin Marsh show the consequences the material can have in our Medical Minute.

For more tips on how to talk to your teens about sexually explicit materials visit candorhealthed.org.