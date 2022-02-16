Mercy Takes Legal Action In Response To Online Attacks

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 10:23 pm

A metro church is so outraged at a metro hospital it has prompted extra security and even a restraining order. It's after online threats escalated to protests in Northwest Oklahoma City.

This all started when a member of the Ekklesia Church was being treated for COVID-19 at Mercy. Upset with the treatment, the church ended up protesting outside of the hospital.

“They actually are currently giving him budesonide, but they are giving him such a small dosage it has no effect on his body,” said Daniel Navejas, the Pastor at Ekklesia Oklahoma.

“I don’t see it yet as a standard treatment. Again, it’s one of those things that until it is fully studied in a randomized trial to see if it is inferior to or superior to treatment, we now know it is a difficult clinical statement to make,” said Stan Schwartz, M.D., with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

Ekklesia sent out a letter to their congregation saying that one of their members passed away. The letter also called the doctor who treated him a “murderer.”

“For anyone to criticize the integrity of those whose sole purpose is saving lives, let alone accuse them of murder is patently false,” said Jean Hausheer, M.D., another member of the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

The church also called hospitals death camps. “Many of the hospitals are using ‘Fauci protocol’ and the protocol is literally killing people,” said the Pastor.

Mercy hospital responded in a letter sent to staff saying, “there is no such thing as a Fauci protocol…our co-workers are not murderers.”

On Facebook Navejas said “Dr. Fauci a mass murderer and Mercy in OKC is complicit to assist.”

The Hospital filed an emergency restraining order saying the “risk of harm to Mercy is imminent.”

“These events, whether physical or mental abuse of healthcare workers, does not help the workforce,” said Dr. David Kendrick with the Healthier Oklahoma Coalition.

The Mercy ICU is on lock down and security is posted at the ER entrance 24/7.

A spokesperson for Mercy said additional security and police officers will be on campus for the foreseeable future.







