Bill Eliminating State Grocery Sales Tax Advances Out Of Committee

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 3:39 pm

By: News 9

The Senate Finance Committee on Tuesday approved legislation from President Pro Tempore Greg Treat that would eliminate the state grocery sales tax, with aims of providing economic relief to Oklahoma families feeling the burden of inflation.

Senate Bill 1495 effectively eliminates the state grocery tax by lowering the rate from 4.5 percent to zero percent. The bill does not prohibit cities or counties from levying their own grocery tax.

“The grocery tax is a regressive tax that harms working families the most, and eliminating this tax has the potential to save working families hundreds of dollars each year. Families are feeling the financial pinch of inflation. At a time when inflation is near a 40-year high, eliminating the state grocery sales tax would provide Oklahomans with real and meaningful tax relief,” said Treat, R-Oklahoma City.

Just 13 states, including Oklahoma, Arkansas, Kansas, and Missouri, levy a state grocery sales tax. If SB 1495 passes, Oklahoma would join 32 other states and the District of Columbia in exempting groceries from sales taxes.

The bill next goes to the Senate Appropriations Committee for consideration.



