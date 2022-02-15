Oklahoma City Council Passes Ordinance To Protect Pets In Freezing Weather 

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 2:47 pm

By: Jake Meyer

The Oklahoma City Council passed an emergency ordinance Tuesday requiring dog owners protect their dogs when temperatures drop below freezing.

Dog owners are no longer allowed to leave their dogs alone outside for more than 30 minutes during freezing weather.

A dog is still considered outside if it has access to an unheated doghouse or other structure. Cars are not considered adequate shelter either.

“We learned a valuable lesson during last February ‘s record-breaking cold,” said Animal Welfare Superintendent Jon Gary. “We needed to protect these pets before their lives were in jeopardy. This is just another step in ensuring we maintain a humane community where animals are valued and protected. Our goal is to work with pet owners to keep their pets safe.”

People who violate the new ordinance can be fined up to $500.



