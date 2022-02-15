Research Suggests Benefit To Burning Year-Round

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 5:40 pm

By: Hannah Scholl

Prescribed burns are often scheduled this time of year to promote grassland health, but with the drought plus the danger of wildfires, researchers at Oklahoma State are suggesting a change.

Burning makes agriculture more productive by releasing nutrients into the soil and promoting new growth.

It also helps with wildlife conservation, as animals prefer recently burned areas and the plants that grow back are more nutritious for them.

Burning decreases the danger of wildfires by getting rid of plants that are not well adapted to fire and cause wildfires to be more dangerous.

The problem is, during this time of year when vegetation is dry, fires can quickly get out of hand.

This year poses a special threat with days on end with no rain to help.

Dr. Sam Fuhlendorf says their research at Oklahoma State suggests that landowners can get the same benefits for their land by burning all year around instead of just during this season.

"It's a challenge because this next few months is the time that we normally burn but it's also the time we have the most wildfires and that doesn't make much sense to me," Fuhlendorf said.

He also mentioned that one of the safest times to burn is during the summer, when everything is green and fire spreads slower, and that it is important for landowners to help each other with burning so they can be as safe as possible.