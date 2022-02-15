×
Weather Alerts: Click to See Watches and Warnings
Closings
MENU
LIVE
@4AM
LIVE
NOW
60°
Feels like 52°
News
Weather
Sports
Oklahoma's Own Originals
Video
Contests
Recipes
About Us
Seen On
Careers
Brand Focus
Signup
Login
News Home
Tulsa Race Massacre
Something Good
Oklahoma Media Center
AC Covers DC
Crime
Gathering Place
Educate Oklahoma
Coronavirus
Politics
Covering the Capitol
About Your Retirement
Special Coverage
Oklahoma Earthquakes
Events
Weather Home
Bob Mills Weather Center
NextGen Live Radar
National Radar
Watches & Warnings
PikePass SKYCAMS
Bob Mills SkyNews 9 HD
The Storm Chasers
David's Wild Weather Camp
Jed's Bus Stop Forecast
Lake Levels
Traffic
Weather App
Weather 101
David's Storm Map
Sports Home
PGA 2022
Team of the Week
OU
OSU
TU
ORU
Thunder
Ford Sports Blitz
Our State, Our Heisman
High School Football
Scores & Schedules
Athlete of the Week
Play of the Week
Spirit Stick
Home
Weather Vault
Tulsa Race Massacre: 100 Years Later
We Remember: 25 Years Later
The Storm Chasers
My Daughter's Murder
Oklahoma Together
Something Good
Trips On A Tankful
Ahead of the Storm
Holiday Adventures Week: 2020
State Fair Stories
First and Football
Summer Staycations
Special Reports
Red Dirt Diaries
Video Home
Video Requests
Contests Home
Text & Win
Recipes Home
About Us Home
Meet the News Team
Buying Guides
Products
Advertise with Us
Food for Kids
TV Schedule
NOW Cable Listings
News 9 Plus
Seen On
Links Mentioned
Women's History Month
Daily Pledge
Oklahoma Together
Job Listings
Brand Focus Home
Brand Focus
Job Listings
Brand Focus
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Join the conversation (
)
Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 12:38 pm
By:
Cassie Heiter
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
More Like This
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 15, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 15, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
View More Stories
More Like This
Tuesday Afternoon Forecast
Cassie Heiter
Meteorologist Cassie Heiter has your Afternoon Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Wednesday Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your forecast for February 15, 2022.
Tuesday Evening Forecast
David Payne
Chief Meteorologist David Payne has your evening forecast from the Bob Mills Weather Center.
Lacey's 9 a.m. Tuesday Forecast
Lacey Swope
Meteorologist Lacey Swope has your 9 a.m. Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Jed's Tuesday School Day Forecast
Jed Castles
Meteorologist Jed Castles has your School Day Forecast for Feb. 15, 2022.
Tuesday Morning Forecast With Jed Castles
Jed Castles
News 9 weather expert Jed Castles has a look at your Tuesday morning Oklahoma City weather forecast.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police: Person Steals Cash Register, 30 Bags Of Potato Chips From Restaurant
News On 6
Tulsa police shared pictures on Facebook of a thief that they're looking for. The pictures show a person breaking into a restaurant near 31st and Garnett. The person stole a cash register and 30 bags of potato chips, according to police.
Police: Person Steals Cash Register, 30 Bags Of Potato Chips From Restaurant
News On 6
Tulsa police shared pictures on Facebook of a thief that they're looking for. The pictures show a person breaking into a restaurant near 31st and Garnett. The person stole a cash register and 30 bags of potato chips, according to police.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Another Man & Killing The Victim's Dog
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man and killing his dog near 51st and Lewis. Both men were walking their dogs, when Freddie Hanson stabbed the other man and his dog, according to police.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Another Man & Killing The Victim's Dog
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man and killing his dog near 51st and Lewis. Both men were walking their dogs, when Freddie Hanson stabbed the other man and his dog, according to police.
Tulsa Police Ask For Help Finding Woman Involved In Kidnapping Case
News On 6
Tulsa police need help finding a woman who they say was involved in robbing and kidnapping a man. Alexandra Silva and Steven Yanez arranged a meeting with the victim through social media in January, officers said.
Tulsa Police Ask For Help Finding Woman Involved In Kidnapping Case
News On 6
Tulsa police need help finding a woman who they say was involved in robbing and kidnapping a man. Alexandra Silva and Steven Yanez arranged a meeting with the victim through social media in January, officers said.
Study: 71% Of People Check Their Phone First Thing In The Morning
News On 6
How attached are you to your phone? According to a survey from Reviews.org, 71-percent of people check their phone within 10-minutes of waking up.
Study: 71% Of People Check Their Phone First Thing In The Morning
News On 6
How attached are you to your phone? According to a survey from Reviews.org, 71-percent of people check their phone within 10-minutes of waking up.
View More Stories
Top Headlines
Police: Person Steals Cash Register, 30 Bags Of Potato Chips From Restaurant
News On 6
Tulsa police shared pictures on Facebook of a thief that they're looking for. The pictures show a person breaking into a restaurant near 31st and Garnett. The person stole a cash register and 30 bags of potato chips, according to police.
Tulsa Man Accused Of Stabbing Another Man & Killing The Victim's Dog
Ashlyn Brothers
A Tulsa man is in jail, accused of stabbing another man and killing his dog near 51st and Lewis. Both men were walking their dogs, when Freddie Hanson stabbed the other man and his dog, according to police.
Tulsa Police Ask For Help Finding Woman Involved In Kidnapping Case
News On 6
Tulsa police need help finding a woman who they say was involved in robbing and kidnapping a man. Alexandra Silva and Steven Yanez arranged a meeting with the victim through social media in January, officers said.
Study: 71% Of People Check Their Phone First Thing In The Morning
News On 6
How attached are you to your phone? According to a survey from Reviews.org, 71-percent of people check their phone within 10-minutes of waking up.
Prosecutors Hopeful Judge Will Sentence Convicted Murderer To Life In Prison
Kristen Weaver
A Mayes county couple hopes they're one step closer to justice, after their son was murdered four years ago. A jury convicted Michael Ward of first-degree murder and recommended a life sentence.
Video: Crews Battle Grass Fire SW Of Barnsdall
News On 6
Firefighters have been battling a grass fire southwest of Barnsdall since Tuesday afternoon.
View More Stories