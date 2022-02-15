Health Officials See Increase In Cases Of Broken Heart Syndrome

Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 9:30 am

Doctors are seeing an increase in Broken Heart Syndrome and say the symptoms feel very similar to a heart attack.

This condition entails a temporary disruption in the heart's normal pumping functions.

"Those common symptoms are chest pain usually on the left or middle part of the chest, which mimics a heart attack," said Dr. Tarun Dasari, a Cardiologist with OU Health.

Researchers say stressful situations or extreme emotions fuel Broken Heart Syndrome.

They say they have seen a spike in cases over the last two years since the pandemic hit, but doctors tell us other things like a death in the family or even a surprise birthday party can cause this sudden chest pain.

"It is on the uptick which we do not know whether the issue is COVID-19 itself or if other stressors are contributing to this," said Dr. Dasari.

Right now, cardiologists are seeing this issue primarily in people 50 and older.

And more often in men, but the good news is that this can be treated.

Doctors want you to know that if you feel any chest pain, always head to the hospital to get it checked out, because you never know what it could lead to.