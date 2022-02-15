Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 7:37 am

Investigators Look Into Latest Detainee Death At Oklahoma County Detention Center

Another inmate has died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center Sunday.

The Oklahoman is reporting detainee Kyle Shaw died from a possible drug overdose inside the jail Sunday.

Kyle Shaw is the third inmate who's died at the Oklahoma County Detention Center since the start of 2022.

Officials say he died Sunday morning after a failed CPR attempt.

A new report from the Oklahoman says Shaw may have died from a drug overdose.

According to the Oklahoman, jail administrator Greg Williams told them he believes fentanyl could be the cause of death in this case.

Williams acknowledges contraband and illegal narcotics are a problem in jails and prisons all over the country.

He also said the detention center is taking steps to stop contraband from entering the jail, including randomly searching employees and updating procedures at next month's jail trust meeting.

Investigators are currently waiting for the state medical examiner's office to determine Shaw's exact cause of death.

A release from the jail said that at approximately 4:42 a.m., a detention officer opened Shaw’s cell door.

The night before Shaw and his cell mate asked to help with the breakfast distribution.

Shaw’s cell mate reported when he got up to help with breakfast, Shaw was awake but said he was not feeling well.

However, at that time the detainee did not inform staff.

Five minutes later the officer went into Shaw’s cell and discovered him lying on the ground.

Oklahoma County Commissioners have agreed that a new jail is the answer to a long list of health and other problems plaguing the facility.

At this time, they're trying to figure out how to pay for it.