Lacey's Tuesday Outdoor Forecast

Taste Test Tuesday: Little Debbie's Ice Cream

We are in the Air Comfort Solutions Kitchen for this week's Taste Test Tuesday where LeAnne Taylor, Tess Maune and Alan Crone are trying out some Little Debbie's ice cream. There are seven flavors in total and the crew tested four of them; Cosmic Brownies, Nutty Bars, Oatmeal Cream Pies and Little Debbie's Swiss Rolls.