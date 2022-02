Tuesday, February 15th 2022, 5:22 am

By: Gabe Castillo

Oklahoma Highway Patrol Troopers have identified a woman killed in a crash along OK-99 on Monday afternoon.

Troopers say 33-year-old Autumn Johnson, of McLoud, Oklahoma was traveling along OK-99 near Stroud, in Lincoln County, around 9:15 p.m. when she drove off the road and crashed into a culvert before rolling her vehicle.

According to troopers, Johnson was pronounced deceased on the scene from injures sustained in the crash.

Troopers believe the crash was caused by unsafe speeds.