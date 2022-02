Monday, February 14th 2022, 10:10 pm

By: News 9

One person is in critical condition after a hit-and-run in northwest Oklahoma City, police said.

A red truck backed out of Duo Liquor Store at Northwest 10th Street and Virginia Avenue, and ran over a pedestrian, police said. Police are not yet sure of the make or model of the truck.

Police said the driver of the truck left the scene.

The victim was taken to a nearby hospital.

This is a developing story...